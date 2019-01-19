London police investigate shooting, stabbing on Cleveland Ave.

London police are investigating after officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and another suffering from a stab wound at a residence on Cleveland Avenue, just west of Pond Mills Road.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 495 Cleveland Ave. with reports of one person having been shot and another having been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police say they found the two injured men. The pair was transported to hospital, where police say they were in stable condition.

Police said they were given information that the victims were approached by two suspects before officers arrived.

The suspects produced a firearm and a knife, and the victims were shot and stabbed, according to police.

Police added that the suspects fled the scene while the victims sought help.

While investigating the area, police said a man wanted on several warrants was taken into custody. They added that he was found to be in possession of a firearm.

The investigation remains in its early stages, and anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).