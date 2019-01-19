SIU investigating sudden death in St. Catharines

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a sudden death in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the Burgoyne Bridge at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check.

Ten minutes later, police say they closed the area surrounding the bridge and the southbound lanes of Highway 406 for a sudden death investigation.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of an interaction between an officer and the person who died.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.