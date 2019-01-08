Police investigating after human remains found in Niagara Falls

Human remains have reportedly been found in Niagara Falls.

Fire crews were conducting a high-angle rope recovery at the shoreline near Niagara Parkway on Tuesday afternoon when the human remains were found, but few other details — including the gender of the victim — have been released.

The coroner’s office has been called in, and the Niagara Regional Police Service will be taking over the investigation.

.@NiaFallsFire crews continue high angle rope recovery operations at the shoreline of Niagara Falls for after the discovery of human remains. Investigation to be handed over to the @NiagRegPolice and the Coroner’s office. @PCPhilGavin — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 8, 2019