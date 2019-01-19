Bennett scores twice as Calgary Flames beat Detroit Red Wings 6-4

Sam Bennett scored twice including the winner late in the third to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Bennett was sent in on a breakaway by Derek Ryan and fired a quick shot inside the post on Jimmy Howard, before toppling over the Red Wings goaltender at 16:06 of the third.

Sean Monahan, James Neal, Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (31-13-5). The Pacific Division-leading Flames extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Johnny Gaudreau had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (9-12-21), which ties a career-high. Gaudreau (28-43-71) is second in second in league scoring, four points back of Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames to retire former captain Jarome Iginla’s number

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Calgary Flames’ 2018-19 season.

Calgary was 3 for 3 with the man advantage, with every goal coming from the second power-play unit, which hadn’t produced a goal since Dec. 2.

Dylan Larkin with a pair, Anthony Mantha and Mike Green scored for Detroit (18-24-7), which was kicking off a three-game road trip that continues Sunday night in Vancouver.

Relegated to back-up duties lately, Mike Smith made 31 saves for Calgary to improve to 14-9-1. He has won nine of his last 11 decisions.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames goalie’s brother, who has autism, meets hero, Harvey the Hound in heartwarming video

Making his third straight start, Jimmy Howard had 30 stops for Detroit. He fell to 13-13-5.

The Flames red-hot power play is 8 for 14 in the last six games.

Detroit went ahead 4-3 at 8:35 of the third when Gustav Nyquist got behind the Flames defence and, after mishandling the puck, passed it to Larkin who buried his 20th.

Notes: Travis Hamonic (family illness) returned to the Flames line-up after missing two games.