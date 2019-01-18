Iconic Forks skating trail now extends 6.3 km

The world’s longest natural skating trail has been extended once again thanks to the cold weather.

The Red River Mutual Trail now stretches from Churchill Drive on the Red River to Hugo Docks on the Assiniboine River, for a total length of 6.3 km.

The trail is expected to grow throughout the winter as conditions allow.

The Forks will be hosting a number of cultural events on the trail over the coming weeks, including a performance by Norwegian ‘ice musician’ Terje Insungset on Jan. 26 and free family programming in Arctic Glacier Winter Park each Sunday.

The ever-popular warming huts will also begin appearing on the trail in a week or so.

