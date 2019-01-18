Kingston man charged for allegedly luring, attempting to sexually assault 13-year-old victim

A man in his 30s was charged for allegedly luring a teenage girl over the internet and attempting to sexually assault her.
Kingston police began investigating a child luring case involving a 13-year-old female on Jan. 11. According to a police news release, a 36-year-old Kingston man started sending the teen messages over social media in December 2018 in order to start a sexual relationship.
Police executed a search warrant at the man’s west-end house on Jan. 15 and seized digital devices from his home.
The man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, telecommunication with person under 16-years for criminal offences, telecommunication with person under 18-years for criminal offences and attempting to make child pornography.
