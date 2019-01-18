Stephans won’t be getting money for legal fees in retrial of son’s meningitis death: Alberta judge

A Calgary judge has told an Alberta couple facing a retrial in the meningitis death of their son that they won’t be getting the money they requested for legal fees.

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills.

In 2016, the Stephans were found guilty for failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 18-month-old son Ezekiel.

The conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court and a new trial is scheduled for June.

Justice John Rooke has made it clear that he won’t be awarding any money and that the request belongs in civil court.

He also told David Stephan that the upcoming trial will not be an inquiry into the death of his son, but will decide on the couple’s guilt or innocence.

Stephan is alleging collusion and perjury by the Crown and some witnesses.

He’s asking for a stay of proceedings until he and his wife are awarded money to be able to retain lawyers.

The arguments are scheduled to take most of the day.