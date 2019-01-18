Former RCMP Sgt. Derek Brassington pleads guilty to breach of trust in Surrey Six murder investigation

A former RCMP sergeant has pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice in relation to his misconduct during the investigation into the Surrey Six killings.

Six people were murdered in October 2007, in the Balmoral Tower in Surrey.

Two of the victims were described by police as innocent bystanders who were at the wrong place at the wrong time.

It is known as B.C.’s deadliest gangland slaying.

Derek Brassington, a former RCMP officer, was charged with various offences related to his conduct during the investigation back in 2011.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and compromising integrity and safety of a witness.

His original charges also included fraud, claiming expenses to which he was not entitled, and compromising and endangering the witness.

He was one of four Mounties who worked on the Surrey Six murder case who faced a total of 20 criminal charges, after one of them allegedly had an improper affair with a potential witness in the case.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine is suggesting an appropriate sentence would be two years less a day with a conditional sentence order.

Ex RCMP Sgt. Derek Brassington pleads guilty to breach of trust and compromising integrity and safety of a witness. He was accused of misconduct in connection with Surrey 6 murders investigation. @GlobalBC — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) January 18, 2019

In December 2013, Brassington was given a conditional discharge for shoplifting, 12 months probation and 30 hours of community service for the charge of theft under $5,000.

The charge of theft under $5,000 relates to an off-duty incident when Brassington stole a $70 hoodie from Burnaby 8 Rinks.

