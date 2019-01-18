Canada
Cambridge firefighter injured in overnight blaze

All residents of the house were successfully evacuated.

An overnight fire at a house in Cambridge has left a firefighter with second-degree burns.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the fire at 51 Livingstone Cres., along with members of the Cambridge Fire Department and paramedic services, at around 8:30 p.m.

A member of the Cambridge Fire Department was injured battling the blaze.

All of the residents of the home and several neighbours were evacuated. They were taken to a Grand River Transit bus for shelter.

Police say the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the blaze.

