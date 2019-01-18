Cambridge firefighter injured in overnight blaze

An overnight fire at a house in Cambridge has left a firefighter with second-degree burns.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the fire at 51 Livingstone Cres., along with members of the Cambridge Fire Department and paramedic services, at around 8:30 p.m.

A member of the Cambridge Fire Department was injured battling the blaze.

Officers assisted @CambridgeFD with a significant blaze on Livingstone Crescent, Cambridge. House was fully engulfed, now under control. Approximately a dozen people were evacuated with assistance from @GRT_ROW and nearby neighbours. #publicsafetypartners #caringcommunity pic.twitter.com/tZeVGbWl6y — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 18, 2019

All of the residents of the home and several neighbours were evacuated. They were taken to a Grand River Transit bus for shelter.

Police say the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the blaze.