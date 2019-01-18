If Trump told Michael Cohen to lie about Moscow tower project, there should be a probe: Democrats

In June 2016, Michael Cohen, who was at the time working for then-future U.S. president Donald Trump, testified before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that all work on a Trump Tower project in Moscow had wrapped up by January of that year.

In November 2018, Cohen admitted before a New York federal judge that he was lying when he said that — work on that project actually carried on into June 2016, according to documents from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Then, in January 2019, BuzzFeed News reported that Cohen lied to Congress at the behest of his boss, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials who were probing the situation.

The report had Democrats in the House of Representatives accusing President Trump of obstruction of justice and saying it was time to investigate the matter themselves, should the report prove accurate.

California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted that the House Judiciary Committee ought to commence hearings to “establish a record of whether [the president of the United States] committed high crimes.”

Based on the Buzzfeed report and numerous other articles showing @realDonaldTrump committed Obstruction of Justice and other possible felonies, it is time for the House Judiciary Committee to start holding hearings to establish a record of whether @POTUS committed high crimes. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 18, 2019

Adam Schiff, another California congressman, echoed Lieu’s remarks, saying that the allegation against Trump is “among the most serious to date.”

The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true. https://t.co/GljBAFqOjh — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said, “if President Trump induced his attorney to lie to Congress to bury his Russian business ties, we will find out.”

Rudy Giuliani, is dismissing this report as being being about Michael Cohen's credibility but it's not: it's about what the documents reveal. If President Trump induced his attorney to lie to Congress to bury his Russian business ties, we will find out. https://t.co/YQyHsC6Fz2 — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 18, 2019

BuzzFeed News reported that Cohen had been placed in charge of a project to realize a Trump Tower in Moscow.

As part of that work, he put together a plan, supported by Trump, that would see the then-candidate visit Russia while running for president so that he could meet with President Vladimir Putin and commence negotiations toward the tower’s realization.

Speaking about the potential visit, BuzzFeed’s sources alleged that Trump told Cohen to “make it happen.”

Cohen has reportedly told Mueller that Trump directed to him lie after the election was over by saying that negotiations toward the tower stopped months before the work actually halted so that Trump’s role in them would remain hidden.

Trump met with Cohen face-to-face about the Russian tower deal at least 10 times as he ran for president.

Last November, Cohen admitted in court that he made his statements to Congress “to be consistent with Individual 1’s political messaging and to be loyal to Individual 1.”

That individual, unnamed in court documents, is widely believed to be Trump.

Neither the White House, the Special Counsel’s Office, nor Cohen returned BuzzFeed’s requests for comment.

BuzzFeed’s report came on the same day that Cohen admitted to having paid a firm to rig polling data at Trump’s direction.

After the matter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Cohen tweeted that “what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of [Donald Trump].

“I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that the president “has no knowledge of the polls being rigged.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that Cohen would testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in February.

However, on Thursday Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said he was reconsidering his testimony and had not made a final decision on whether he would do it.

