Okanagan program to reduce food waste, increase food security

Fifty-eight per cent of food produced in Canada is either lost or wasted, according to a new report from Second Harvest.

And wasted food ends up in our landfills, even though the study finds that about a third of it could be rescued.

Others say even more than that could be saved.

FoodMesh is a food exchange network. The company connects food producers and retailers with customers and charities who want the less desirable food products that retail stores just throw away.

“We have evidence that 75 per cent of food that is wasted is recoverable and consumable for humans,” said Jessica Regan with FoodMesh.

One of the charities that will soon benefit with a partnership with a food store is the Central Okanagan Salvation Army.

“Well, I’m really excited about this, because it means we can get fresh food out to people the same day it comes in,” said Sonia Withers of the Salvation Army.

Through the new program, the Sally Ann has been told to expect between 300 and 400 kilograms of food, including fresh produce and meat, every day.

To make this work, the Salvation Army is putting out a call for volunteers.

People are needed to pick up and sort through the food each morning; a three-to-four hour committment.

Anyone who is interested in helping the organization make this program work is asked to contact the Salvation Army by calling 250-860-2329, ext. 333, or email volunteer@kelsa.ca.