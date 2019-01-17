5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 17, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province such as ArtStarts the Port Moody Winter Farmers Market and White Water Winter Carnival

1 – Art Deco & Chocolate Tasting Tour
January 19, 10AM
Start: Vogue Theatre, Downtown Vancouver
Forbiddenvancouver.ca

2 – ArtStarts Explores
January 19 11AM
808 Richards Street, Vancouver
Artstarts.com

3 – Port Moody Winter Farmers Market
January 20 10AM-2PM
Port Moody Recreation Complex
Makebakegrow.com

4 – Whooo’s Hoot Owl Prowl
January 18, 7PM-9PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley
Metrovancouver.org

5 – Winter Carnival & Snowball Apres
January 19 & 20
Whitewater Ski Resort, Nelson
Skiwhitewater.com

