5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
1 – Art Deco & Chocolate Tasting Tour
January 19, 10AM
Start: Vogue Theatre, Downtown Vancouver
Forbiddenvancouver.ca
2 – ArtStarts Explores
January 19 11AM
808 Richards Street, Vancouver
Artstarts.com
3 – Port Moody Winter Farmers Market
January 20 10AM-2PM
Port Moody Recreation Complex
Makebakegrow.com
4 – Whooo’s Hoot Owl Prowl
January 18, 7PM-9PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley
Metrovancouver.org
5 – Winter Carnival & Snowball Apres
January 19 & 20
Whitewater Ski Resort, Nelson
Skiwhitewater.com
