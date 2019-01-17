Australians cherish classic Canadian hockey experience at Kelowna Rockets game

Three buses pull up to Prospera Place on Wednesday night. The faithful are arriving to cheer on the team.

But these eager fans are not your average Rocket boosters.

Nope. They’ve come all the way from . . .

“Australia,” screams one fan.

Australia via Big White. The Kelowna ski resort sending down buses with more than 150 hockey noobs, all looking for one thing:

“A Rockets win,” says another fan with typical Aussie accent. And because they’re from down under. . .

“A few beers,” admits the same fan who wants to enjoy some Canadian liquid thunder.

The Aussies enjoying a Canadian right of passage at the good ol’ hockey game.

Unfortunately, this game more old than good, as the Rockets lost again, continuing their six-game losing streak.

Jett Woo and the Moose Jaw Warriors grounding the Rockets last night 5-1.

“We did get our chances; we just couldn’t get one,” said Rockets head coach Adam Foote.

“They got a couple and it seems like when you get to the third one, a few more go that probably shouldn’t have. But that’s the mental part of the game that we have to keep going on.”

Despite the home team losing, the Aussies making the best of their Canadian hockey experience.

As for the Rockets, it won’t get any easier this weekend as they now head to Everett to take on the Western Conference leading Silvertips on Friday. Then, on Saturday, they will host the league-leading Prince Alberta Raiders — in one of the season’s most highly anticipated games.