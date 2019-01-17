Donald Trump cancels U.S. delegation to World Economic Forum amid shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week due to the partial government shutdown, according to a statement that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released on Thursday.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late Thursday statement.

Trump, who attended last year’s Davos event, had planned to go again this year but last week pulled out as he grapples with Democrats in the U.S. Congress over funding for a border wall that has led to a partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The cancellation announcement comes just days after the White House announced the members of the delegation it intended to send to Davos, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The team was also set to include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy co-ordination.

The World Economic Forum is an annual conference held in Switzerland that brings together world leaders and business executives. This year’s theme is “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Earlier on Thursday, the president also postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan, citing the shutdown.

