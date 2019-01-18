‘It’s the Canadian thing to do’: One-of-a-kind skating rink opens near Onanole

There is a cool new winter attraction in Riding Mountain National Park.

A group of outdoor enthusiasts have carved out a one-of-a-kind skating trail near Onanole, Man. — a maze on ice, of sorts.

Perry Au told 680 CJOB Thursday afternoon that he and some buddies created the rink on a pond just off Octopus Lake.

Au said the project was started by Sean Frey in November. Frey then reached out to his friends, who were happy to help.

“We thought that skating on trails and paths seemed more interesting than just shoveling out a large rink,” Au said.

The design of the rink kind of just happened, he said.

“We were just zigging and zagging,” Au said. “There was no clear design in mind. As it turns out, it sort of resembles a bison, lying down.”

As for why they did it, Au said skating outdoors is all about the “fresh air and the wind in your face — cold wind in your face…”

“It’s the Canadian thing to do.”

Though a drone was used to capture video and an overhead view of the meandering trails, the rest of the project, Lau said, was more or less accomplished by hand.

“We had a couple of large snowfalls and I brought my snowblower down there at ice level, and just took away [a lot] of the bulk,” Lau said. “But you still need to clean it by hand.”

He said it takes an hour and a half to two hours to clear, but it’s fun — something he and his wife enjoy doing.

As to whether they will make it a yearly thing, Au said yes, more or less.

“We’re gonna try. Next year we’re gonna plan to maybe put a labyrinth in there, like the one at King’s Park (in Winnipeg).”

Lau said he hopes their efforts give people more reason to visit the parkland region.

