Politics
January 17, 2019 4:43 pm

Feds fund 100K for fast-charge electric car stations in Kingston

By Online Reporter  Global News

The federal government will partially fund two fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Kingston.

Global Kingston
A A

Kingston will be getting two new electric charging stations, and the federal government will be partially footing the bill.

At the Kingston Climate Change Symposium hosted by Sustainable Kingston, Mark Gerretsen, MP for the region, announced on Thursday that the federal government has earmarked $100,000 for two electric car fast-charging stations in the city.

READ MORE: Kingston: The electric city

According to a news release from Natrural Resources Canada, the city will build the two charging stations, which will be partially funded through Natural Resources Canada’s electric vehicle and alternative fuel infrastructure deployment initiative.

The city has already been installing several level 2 charging stations, but these chargers will be some of the first level 3 fast chargers in Kingston. They will be pay-to-use, but can charge an electric car as quickly as 30 minutes.

Both of the charging stations are scheduled to open this fall.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charging Stations
charging stations Kingston
electric car
electric car charging station Kingston
fast charge
fast charging electric vehicle
Kingston
Kingston and the Islands
Kingston charging stations
Mark Gerretsen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.