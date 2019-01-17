Feds fund 100K for fast-charge electric car stations in Kingston

Kingston will be getting two new electric charging stations, and the federal government will be partially footing the bill.

At the Kingston Climate Change Symposium hosted by Sustainable Kingston, Mark Gerretsen, MP for the region, announced on Thursday that the federal government has earmarked $100,000 for two electric car fast-charging stations in the city.

According to a news release from Natrural Resources Canada, the city will build the two charging stations, which will be partially funded through Natural Resources Canada’s electric vehicle and alternative fuel infrastructure deployment initiative.

The city has already been installing several level 2 charging stations, but these chargers will be some of the first level 3 fast chargers in Kingston. They will be pay-to-use, but can charge an electric car as quickly as 30 minutes.

Both of the charging stations are scheduled to open this fall.