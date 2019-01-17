Canada
January 17, 2019 11:44 am

N.S. RCMP constable charged with sexual assault, voyeurism

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has laid charges of sexual assault and voyeurism against Cst. Yannick Frechette, a member of the RCMP - Meteghan Detachment.

A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism, stemming from alleged incidents at a house party.

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conducted the investigation and laid the charges against Const. Yannick Frechette of the Meteghan Detachment.

SiRT says they were contacted Dec. 17 by the RCMP Southwest Nova District regarding allegations of sexual assault and voyeurism against a female. The incidents allegedly took place at a party at the home of another RCMP member during the early morning hours of Dec. 16.

Frechette will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 19.

