N.S. RCMP constable charged with sexual assault, voyeurism
A Nova Scotia RCMP member has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism, stemming from alleged incidents at a house party.
The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conducted the investigation and laid the charges against Const. Yannick Frechette of the Meteghan Detachment.
READ: SiRT investigating sexual assault allegation made against N.S. RCMP member
SiRT says they were contacted Dec. 17 by the RCMP Southwest Nova District regarding allegations of sexual assault and voyeurism against a female. The incidents allegedly took place at a party at the home of another RCMP member during the early morning hours of Dec. 16.
Frechette will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 19.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.