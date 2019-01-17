Police searching for culprits responsible for Tillsonburg comic book heist

If you know someone who’s recently and inexplicably acquired a large number of collectible comic books, the OPP would like to talk with you.

The appeal to the public for information comes in the wake of the theft of between 200 and 300 comic books from a unit at a Tillsonburg storage complex on Moose Street.

Oxford OPP say the incident happened sometime between 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The theft was reported to investigators early Tuesday.

The comic books that were swiped included collectible editions of X-Men, Batman, Superman, Twilight Zone, G.I. Combat and Ghost Rider. Investigators say a distinctive 10-inch metal slot machine was also stolen.

The value of the stolen items is roughly $3,500.

Officers are asking anyone who sees the items or knows of someone who’s come into the possession of similar items who normally wouldn’t, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).