November 5, 2017

Man facing breaking and entering, firearm charges after allegedly stealing guns from Tillsonburg home

The Canadian Press

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing two guns from a Tillsonburg home.

A Tillsonburg man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two firearms from a home.

Oxford County OPP say the suspect entered a home on North Street W sometime between either, 6:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Halloween.

The suspect got into the home through a bathroom window, broke into a safe and stole a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He was charged with breaking and entering and a variety of firearm-related offences.

They say both firearms were recovered and will be returned to their rightful owner.

The man will appear in provincial court in Woodstock at a later date to answer to the charges.

