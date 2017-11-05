Man facing breaking and entering, firearm charges after allegedly stealing guns from Tillsonburg home

A Tillsonburg man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two firearms from a home.

Oxford County OPP say the suspect entered a home on North Street W sometime between either, 6:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Halloween.

The suspect got into the home through a bathroom window, broke into a safe and stole a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He was charged with breaking and entering and a variety of firearm-related offences.

They say both firearms were recovered and will be returned to their rightful owner.

The man will appear in provincial court in Woodstock at a later date to answer to the charges.