Bill Kelly: The Liberals’ gaffe in Burnaby South might be to their benefit

Let’s be clear right off the top: the wrongheaded post by the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South byelection was a stupid political move.

The Liberal candidate, Karen Wang, who is of Asian descent, encouraged her Asian community to reject NDP candidate Jagmeet Singh because of his ethnic heritage.

Not a clever move, since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been banging the drum about ethnic and religious inclusion in a 21st century Canada.

So, the disgraced Liberal candidate dropped out of the race, which likely creates a clear path to victory for Jagmeet Singh.

In a bizarre way, that could actually benefit the Liberals in the upcoming federal election in October.

Singh has been underwhelming as NDP leader and a weak NDP usually means that left-of-centre voters would shun the NDP and vote Liberal.

History has shown that a strong NDP leader like Jack Layton, or even Tom Mulcair, draws votes away from potential Liberal supporters, which would be good news for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives.

But, so far, Singh has stumbled in the national arena and that’s good news for a Liberal government looking for a second term.

It’s one of the strange idiosyncrasies of politics.

An egregious mistake by a naive candidate cost the federal Liberals a byelection in Burnaby South, but it could prove to help them in the long run.

