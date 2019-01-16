Centre for Behavioural Studies officially opens at St. Lawrence College Kingston

St. Lawrence College has opened the final phase of its largest-ever expansion. An official ceremony took place on Wednesday at the new Centre for Behavioural Studies. The centre is the renovated, historically designated Newcourt House on the Kingston campus. St. Lawrence president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt says it’s a time to celebrate a collective effort to create facilities that help prepare students for the future.

“Action learning, exponential learning, whatever you want to call it, that’s what makes colleges unique and special and we’ve been at it for over 50 years,” said Vollebregt.

“This is a field where we’ve had national prominence, national expertise for so many years now and it’s great to finally be able to have a facility at the college that can celebrate the success and celebrate our community.”

Vollebregt says the centre has been an idea for more than a decade as a place to bring together the college’s unique expertise and behavioural studies allowing faculty, students and community service providers to work together. Pamela Johnson is the Centre’s manager.

“It’s such an exceptional learning space in that it really brings together the real world and people who require services and supports in our community,” said Johnson.

The Behavioural Centre’s grand opening is the culmination of the Hello Future Capital Project, the largest expansion and renewal project in the college’s history.