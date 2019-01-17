Canadian Canoe Museum halfway to fundraising goal for new museum

The executive director of the $65-million Canadian Canoe museum project in Peterborough is confident funding will come through, despite the recent change in the provincial government.

Global News Peterborough spoke with executive director Carolyn Hyslop, who says she’s confident things will move forward, as a transfer payment agreement is already in place.

The previous Ontario government had promised the museum $9 million. While the new government has made cuts to a number of programs and there’s no guarantee the museum won’t be affected, Hyslop remains confident.

“We’re working really closely with the Ministry of Tourism Culture and Sport on the $9-million agreement,” Hyslop said. “And to date, we’ve received $2 million of the contribution to the project, and just before Christmas we received an additional $500,000 toward the project.”

The new Canadian Canoe museum is a $65-million project next to the Peterborough Liftlock.

“I think the benefits in terms of economic impact to the area, to Peterborough and the Kawarthas, are outstanding so I would hope that we would make our really strong case and chase that down because it is a really important investment that people are making into this region,” Hyslop said.

The City of Peterborough has also promised a $4-million donation to the museum and Peterborough County has promised $500,000.

Hyslop says the museum has surpassed 50 per cent of its private fundraising goal.

“That’s incredible that over $32.5 million has come through to this project to this area, our canoe museum.”

Phase two of the project includes construction. Officials from the museum are working on their application to the federal government for funding on construction dollars.

Organizers say it’s a long process, but they are focusing on the progress made so far and the money already raised.

