Facility management role filled for Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford
The facility management role at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB) has been filled.
Montreal-based company SNC-Lavalin announced Wednesday it was selected as facility manager by Graham Capital Partners LP.
READ MORE: Gov’t not on hook to find new maintenance provider for Saskatchewan hospital
Graham is the owner of Access Prairies Partnership, a consortium of companies that constructed SHNB through a design-build-finance-maintain public-private partnership (P3) procurement model.
The 30-year contract with SNC-Lavalin includes responsibilities for the building’s elevators, help desk, utilities management, road maintenance, snow removal, and landscaping.
“SNC-Lavalin is pleased to join the team to help ensure this facility delivers its essential role in mental health care,” Dale Clarke, SNC-Lavalin’s executive vice-president of operations and maintenance, said in a press release.
“The community can be confident knowing we have a very experienced team to ensure long-term success and achieve the greater goal of a first class facility that provides quality health care.”
READ MORE: Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford delayed due to P3 subcontractor
Patients moved into the newly-constructed facility in November 2018.
SHNB has 284 beds, 96 of which are secure beds for offenders living with mental health issues.
The provincial government is investing around $407 million into the publicly-owned and operated facility located in North Battleford.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.