Facility management role filled for Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford

The facility management role at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB) has been filled.

Montreal-based company SNC-Lavalin announced Wednesday it was selected as facility manager by Graham Capital Partners LP.

Graham is the owner of Access Prairies Partnership, a consortium of companies that constructed SHNB through a design-build-finance-maintain public-private partnership (P3) procurement model.

The 30-year contract with SNC-Lavalin includes responsibilities for the building’s elevators, help desk, utilities management, road maintenance, snow removal, and landscaping.

“SNC-Lavalin is pleased to join the team to help ensure this facility delivers its essential role in mental health care,” Dale Clarke, SNC-Lavalin’s executive vice-president of operations and maintenance, said in a press release.

“The community can be confident knowing we have a very experienced team to ensure long-term success and achieve the greater goal of a first class facility that provides quality health care.”

Patients moved into the newly-constructed facility in November 2018.

SHNB has 284 beds, 96 of which are secure beds for offenders living with mental health issues.

The provincial government is investing around $407 million into the publicly-owned and operated facility located in North Battleford.