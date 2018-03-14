Canada
March 14, 2018 8:42 pm
Updated: March 14, 2018 8:49 pm

Sneak peek inside the new Saskatchewan Hospital

By Reporter  Global News

The completion date for the new Saskatchewan Hospital has been pushed back to this fall but patients and staff say it's worth the wait.

File / Global News
A A

For 105 years, it has provided patient-centered care to those with mental health issues. The Saskatchewan Hospital, however, is way past its prime and a new state-of-the art facility to replace it remains under construction.

Up to 550 construction workers have been on-site during peak times but the completion date had to be pushed back to autumn.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford delayed due to P3 subcontractor

On Tuesday, Access Prairies Partnership announced the two to three month delay after the project was scheduled to be complete on June 1.

This tie-up will be Access Prairies responsibility and will not have an impact on the provincial government because of the nature of the public-private partnership (P3) work agreement.

“It’s not going to have a huge impact on our plans, we’re still excited,” Saskatchewan Hospital director Linda Shynkaruk said on Wednesday in North Battleford.

“There’s always expected delays with a project this huge and so we’re just thrilled it’s not a year, a couple months is nothing.”

The new hospital is just west of the century old hospital site. Where patients suffering and struggling with mental health issues are provided care.

The building is cramped, crowded, uncomfortable and outdated for both patients and staff who work there.

“The staff are fantastic. They’re not lacking that,” Mary Ellen Buckwold said.

“What they’re lacking is a place for them to have some privacy, they share bedrooms right now, they share bathrooms – the facility is just old.”

Buckwold’s son is in the hospital’s care and he will still be a patient when this new state-of-the-art facility is opened.

READ MORE: New mental health facility takes shape to replace Saskatchewan Hospital

It is light, bright and when it opens will have 284 beds, 96 of which will be part of a secure unit for offenders in need of mental health treatment.

“For staff, safety-wise there will be much better sight lines than there are here. There will not be the passing through from one unit to another unit, we’ll have outside hallways for people to access each unit so there’s so many brand news initiatives, and we can’t wait to move.”

DYRf_OMUMAART__
DYRf_PMVoAAXM_i
DYRf_OlVwAEaJgA
DYRf_O2U0AAMZCf
DYRe-IeVMAAbCHK
DYRe-IBVwAA3B1Q
DYRe-JGVQAAeP4w
DYRd-tyU0AAyvus
DYRd-tsVwAE-0bs
DYRd-tsVMAAiJh5
DYRd-ttVAAAD0R6
DYRc-nOVMAAYCk5
DYRc-nPVQAAlMzY
DYRc-nUVMAAEygQ

Approximately 180 patients are admitted to Saskatchewan Hospital every year. The average patient age is 34 years old and the average length of stay is 18 months.

READ MORE: Dubé’s make $1M donation to new Saskatchewan Hospital

There are also long-term patients, some of been there for over 40 years so the move to the modern hospital site can’t come soon enough.

“The hardest part for us is going to be managing expectations of patients and staff because they’re just not going to be able to move in as quickly as they would like to,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said.

When they finally get the opportunity to move into the new facility, the goal is for the environment to provide hope to patients because in the end this is about people not the four walls that surround them.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hospital
Irene Dube
Leslie Dube
Mental Health
New Hospital
North Battleford
North Battleford Saskatchewan
Sask Health
Sask Health Authority
Saskatchewan Health Authority
Saskatchewan Hospital
Saskatchewan Hospital New Beginnings
Sneak Peek

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News