Entertainment
January 16, 2019 3:30 pm
Updated: January 16, 2019 3:31 pm

‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen accused of bouncing cheques

By Staff The Associated Press

Television host, Chris Hansen visits Build to discuss 'Crime Watch Daily' at Build Studio on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
A A

A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad cheques for US$13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad cheque and released on a promise to appear in court.

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin opens up about ‘normal friendship’ with Michael Jackson

The Advocate reports an arrest warrant says the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad cheques to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chris Hansen
chris hansen 2019
chris hansen arrested
chris hansen bad checks
chris hansen bad cheques
chris hansen charger
chris hansen police
to catch a predator
to catch a predator host
to catch a predator host chris hansen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.