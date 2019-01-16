‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen accused of bouncing cheques

A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad cheques for US$13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad cheque and released on a promise to appear in court.

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin opens up about ‘normal friendship’ with Michael Jackson

The Advocate reports an arrest warrant says the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad cheques to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.