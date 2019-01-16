Hamilton Tiger-Cats welcome back Tommy Condell to coaching staff

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced their 2019 coaching staff, and it includes some familiar faces.

Rookie head coach Orlondo Steinauer is bringing back Tommy Condell as receivers coach and has hired Mark Washington as defensive co-ordinator.

Longtime assistants Dennis McPhee and Corey Grant will not return to the team.

“We sincerely want to thank Dennis ‘Deke’ McPhee, Corey Grant, Jerry Glanville, Frank Ganz Jr., Will Fields and Robert Lyles for their dedication and hard work with the Tiger-Cats,” said Steinauer. “They are all great men who made significant contributions to our accomplishments as an organization and we wish them the best in the future.”

Washington, 45, a three-time Grey Cup champion who has 22 combined years of CFL experience as a player and coach will also oversee Hamilton’s defensive backs.

Condell spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts as offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach. Condell, 46, was Hamilton’s offensive co-ordinator from 2013 to 2015.

As previously reported, former head coach June Jones is staying on as associate head coach and offensive co-ordinator.

Jeff Reinebold is back in Hamilton as special teams co-ordinator. The 63-year-old returns to the Tiger-Cats after spending 2018 with the BC Lions in the same role. Reinebold was fired by the Ticats in mid-2017, months after agreeing to become the club’s defensive co-ordinator.

Robin Ross has been named Hamilton’s linebackers coach and Randy Melvin is the defensive line coach, replacing McPhee.

Dennis McKnight remains the offensive line coach and Craig Butler is the defensive backs coach and special teams assistant.

Jarryd Baines has been appointed assistant receivers coach and offensive quality control.