Scarborough high school lockdown lifted after reported fight, stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto Police Service says the lockdown has been lifted at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate after reports of a stabbing following a fight at the Scarborough high school.

Police said at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to reports that four to five male teens were fighting, some of whom were armed. Investigators arrived at the high school near Lawrence Avenue East and Brimley Road and located evidence of a fight.

Officers said two people arrived at hospital suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after the confrontation concluded. Police said the victims are believed to be involved in the incident.

Police said there were reports of a group fleeing the scene in a car although no vehicle description could be provided. Suspects are outstanding and the cause of the alleged fight is still unknown.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 16, 2019