January 16, 2019 9:24 am
Updated: January 16, 2019 9:32 am

Garth Brooks fan compensated after freak accident at concert

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com

Garth Brooks attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The country music fan who nearly lost an eye at a Garth Brooks concert has been compensated.

Back in 2017, a Kentucky woman, named Jean Ann Crenshaw, suffered major injuries when a Bridgestone Arena employee accidentally dropped a metal pole into the audience when a planned balloon-and-confetti drop failed.

Crenshaw was looking up, hoping to collect one of the balloons and never saw the pole until it hit her below the eye. She required stitches and surgery.

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Iden Entertainment, the balloon company, took responsibility for the mishap giving Crenshaw a US$65,000 compensation.

According to Billboard, Iden’s insurance company, State Farm, agreed to a $65,000 settlement, which will cover the $25,000 in medical bills and $40,000 for additional damages.

Crenshaw told the outlet she will see Garth again, but maybe at an outdoor venue.

Garth Brooks at The 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018.

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

“The worst that could happen,” she said, “is a bird could poo on you.”

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

