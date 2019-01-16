Garth Brooks fan compensated after freak accident at concert

The country music fan who nearly lost an eye at a Garth Brooks concert has been compensated.

Back in 2017, a Kentucky woman, named Jean Ann Crenshaw, suffered major injuries when a Bridgestone Arena employee accidentally dropped a metal pole into the audience when a planned balloon-and-confetti drop failed.

Crenshaw was looking up, hoping to collect one of the balloons and never saw the pole until it hit her below the eye. She required stitches and surgery.

Iden Entertainment, the balloon company, took responsibility for the mishap giving Crenshaw a US$65,000 compensation.

According to Billboard, Iden’s insurance company, State Farm, agreed to a $65,000 settlement, which will cover the $25,000 in medical bills and $40,000 for additional damages.

Crenshaw told the outlet she will see Garth again, but maybe at an outdoor venue.

“The worst that could happen,” she said, “is a bird could poo on you.”