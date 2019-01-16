Freezing drizzle advisory in effort for London and surrounding area

A freezing drizzle advisory remains in effect for London and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle has tapered off, but the morning commute may be complicated by slippery roads throughout the city, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The weather agency is reminding people to drive cautiously, and to allow extra time for travel.

Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces.