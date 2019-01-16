Okanagan restaurants looking to draw crowds with annual event

The 14th annual Dine Around Thompson Okanagan event was launched on Tuesday night in Kelowna.

There are 50 restaurants between Osoyoos and Kamloops offering special menus until Feb. 3.

Participating restaurants will offer a three-course-menu for $15, $25, $35, or $45 with suggested pairings of B.C. VQA wine, craft beer or spirits.

From past experience, organizers are expecting more than 8,000 locals to take in the event, which is held during the slowest part of the year for restaurants in the region.

READ MORE: B.C. tells homeowners how they can exempt themselves from the speculation tax

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” Ian Tostenson, president/CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association said. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices.”

This year, there are gift cards to be won this year.

Ballots for $250 in restaurant gift cards can be obtained at restaurants in the region that are part of the promotion.

If you post your experience on social media, tag it with #dinearound2019 to be entered to win a $25 gift card.

READ MORE: Kelowna outreach to offer overdose antidote training

“Winners will be selected at random throughout the festival and there are more than twenty chances to win through social media,” according to Dine Around Thompson Okanagan organizers.

Full menus available at participating restaurants can be seen at the dine around website linked here.