Injured hang glider airlifted from Okanagan mountain

A young woman was rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland after she was injured in a hang-gliding crash on Tuesday.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) were called in at 12:30 p.m. by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre after a 911 call.

The woman was said to have sustained lower leg injuries and required immediate medical attention and evacuation from near the summit.

A helicopter managed to lower rescuers to the woman where she had crashed shortly after takeoff, according to PENSAR spokesperson Randy Brown.

The woman was treated for her injuries, loaded onto a stretcher and airlifted away from the mountain, he said.

An awaiting ambulance took the injured woman to Kelowna General Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Those who are heading into the backcountry should ensure they take necessary equipment, such as GPS, ensure they tell others where they can be located, or install free cell phone mobile apps such as Trailforks that can assist rescue crews in an emergency, according to search manager Kelvin Hall.

“Although we sound like a broken record, proper trip planning is essential no matter what you do as no one plans to have an event or emergency when recreating,” Hall said.