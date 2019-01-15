Piikani Nation chief and council inaugurated

Piikani Nation Chief Stanley Grier is looking forward to his second term in the role.

“It’s always nice to be re-elected,” he said.

Grier and his council were inaugurated Tuesday afternoon in Brocket following last week’s election.

It was a close race, with Grier defeating Lowa Crow Shoe-Beebe by 18 votes.

He said some of the biggest issues he’s planning to tackle this term include education, housing and economic development.

“When (the province) awarded opportunity in the Tar Sands, they didn’t come knocking on Piikani’s door, (saying) ‘We’re going to give you a piece of the action.’ But I’ll tell you, wind here … it’s coming across the trade winds and this is the corridor (for) renewable energy,” Grier said.

“If governments want to really capitalize on a partnership with Piikani Nation, this is where it is at.”

He also touted the previous council’s work on the housing file.

“We built 125 houses. Our goal is 150. I think we will still achieve that. We have 250 houses that were being renovated. The first 82 were (for) elders. So that’s a big win,” he said.

Chief Grier hopes expanding and creating renewable energy projects in the area, specifically wind, will offer more jobs and help with the economic development of Piikani Nation.

The chief and council hold their positions for a four-year term.