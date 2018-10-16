Investigation underway after man found dead on Piikani First Nation

An investigation is underway into the death of a 39-year-old man who was found dead in his home on the Piikani First Nation.

The man was found dead on Oct. 12. RCMP said on Tuesday the Major Crimes Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Piikani RCMP said an autopsy was completed on Monday in Calgary but the manner of the death was not immediately determined. The Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken extensive interviews and has been working on the Piikani First Nation to process information in relation to the death.

