Kelowna outreach to offer overdose antidote training

It’s a form of first aid that has proved time and again to be life-saving.

Naloxone is the antidote for an opioid overdose. But few people know how to administer the drug.

Kelowna residents are encouraged to sign up for training at an upcoming event.

“Evidence shows that with appropriate training, members of the public (such as friends and family of opioid users) can recognize and respond to opioid overdoses,” organizers of the Jan. 22 event said. “Waiting for response of emergency medical services can have potentially fatal consequences.”

The Bridge Youth & Family Service Society is hosting the lunch-hour training session at 2604 Enterprise Way.

Those who would like to attend must register at the eventbrite website linked here.

“As this crisis continues to ravage our community, we are supporting efforts to raise awareness, combat stigma and decrease deaths,” it said.

On-line Naloxone Training is available to all at www.TowardTheHeart.com and kits can be picked up from The Bridge’s Adult Withdrawal Management site located at 760 Hwy 33 W or its main office at #8-2604 Enterprise Way.