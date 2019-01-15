Fog advisories issued in central, southern Alberta while north braces for cold

People in parts of southern and central Alberta, including the City of Calgary, are being advised Tuesday they should expect foggy conditions until late Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued several fog advisories on Tuesday afternoon, saying “an area of fog has developed across parts of southern and central Alberta.”

“Overnight, this fog is expected to thicken, giving very low visibilities,” the weather agency said on its website.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Fog has developed in central and southern Alberta. Travel plans on area HWYS may be met with near zero visibility. Advisory for dense fog issued. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/zj10X9J7V1 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 15, 2019

Fog advisories are issued by Environment Canada when near-zero visibility is expected because of fog.

With the sun setting shortly we don't have much light left… but on the vis Sat with black/white imagry we can still see the thick fog blanketing Alberta from the NW to SE. Travel with caution. #abroads pic.twitter.com/vrzwBjEZr5 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 15, 2019

Watch below: Some Global News videos to do with fog.

Meanwhile, in parts of northern Alberta, including Wood Buffalo, people were being told to prepare for very frigid temperatures. An extreme cold warning was issued for that part of the province on Tuesday afternoon.

“An Arctic ridge, combined with clearing skies, will produce windchill values near -40 tonight,” Environment Canada said. “Windchill values between -40 and -45 can be expected in the overnight and morning hours Thursday and Friday.

“As the ridge moves into Alberta Wednesday night the warning may need to be expanded.”

READ MORE: Northern Saskatchewan under extreme cold warning

People in areas under an extreme cold warning are advised to keep emergency supplies, including extra blankets and jumper cables, in their vehicles.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.