Scott Thompson: China’s drug industry is killing Canadians in more than one way

It’s obvious there is a huge culture gap between Canada and China.

It’s obvious there are a lot of issues both countries see very differently.

But trust is a universal language, or at least should be.

In Canada, our laws are available for all to see. Although interpretation may differ, there is no confusion as to what is right and wrong and what the penalty is.

In China, it’s quite different. A decision made one day can be arbitrarily overturned by the state the next and another put in its place.

We are witnessing this with Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who was pulled out of jail in China while serving his 15-year drug trafficking conviction only to find himself back on trial and ultimately sentenced to death for the very same crime.

The switch is likely retaliation against Canada’s decision to honour an international warrant to detain the CFO of Chinese success story Huawei, experts say.

Beyond the eventual execution of this Canadian, and the kangaroo court that got him there, there is another frightening fact.

Most of the fentanyl (and the deadly chemicals used to produce it) that is invading Canadian cities, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake, is from southern China.

Schellenberg was not a threat to China. Quite the opposite — he was potentially making the country money. According to AFP, Schellenberg was caught getting ready to ship 222 kilograms of Chinese meth to Australia. (Schellenberg denied being a drug smuggler and said he was in China only as a tourist).

It’s time our prime minister address who and what is killing Canadians, instead of trying to hug the communism out of the Chinese government.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.