Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted while walking on southwest Calgary pathway: police

Calgary police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was reportedly sexually assaulted in the community of Southwood on Monday night.

According to police, the woman was walking on a pathway near Southwood Drive, west of the commercial area at Southland Drive and Elbow Drive S.W., at about 11 p.m. when a man she didn’t know came up behind her.

Police said the woman was grabbed and the man touched her sexually before running away in a southbound direction through Snowden Crescent S.W.

Officers conducted an immediate search of the area with the help of their HAWCS helicopter and canine unit, but the suspect couldn’t be found.

The suspect is described as being tall and was wearing a large, furry hat and a red and white plaid jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.