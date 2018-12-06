Calgary teacher convicted of sexual assault after inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student

A Calgary Catholic school teacher, accused of having a relationship with a student more than a decade ago, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Edwin Cay Arias was sentenced on Dec. 5 for sexual assault after pleading guilty.

A former female student at Bishop McNally High School went to police in January 2017 to say she had been in a relationship with a teacher at the school between 2007 and 2009.

She was just 16 when the relationship began.