December 6, 2018 2:43 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 2:48 pm

Calgary teacher convicted of sexual assault after inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student

A Calgary Catholic school teacher, accused of having a relationship with a student more than a decade ago, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Edwin Cay Arias was sentenced on Dec. 5 for sexual assault after pleading guilty.

A former female student at Bishop McNally High School went to police in January 2017 to say she had been in a relationship with a teacher at the school between 2007 and 2009.

She was just 16 when the relationship began.

 

