14-year-old charged after 3 jewelry store robberies in 2 days: London police

London police say a 14-year-old is facing charges, including armed robbery, after three jewelry stores were targeted over the course of two days.

Police say a young person went to a jewelry store in Masonville Mall at around 8 p.m. last Thursday night, asked to view a piece of jewelry, and then fled with the item in their possession.

At around 5:30 p.m. the next afternoon, police say the same person went to a different jewelry store in the mall and asked to see a piece of jewelry but an employee recognized the person and called police.

When the young person was asked for identification, an employee was reportedly threatened and the youth allegedly took off with the jewelry.

Then about 45 minutes later, police say the suspect went to a jewelry store in White Oaks Mall, asked to view an item, and then while the employee was securing it in the display case, the suspect produced a knife and then allegedly fled with the jewelry.

A 14-year-old has since been arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery with violence or threats, and theft under $5,000.

“It’s disheartening when our investigations reveal young people committing brazen criminal acts,” said Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens.

“Hopefully, this experience is one that results in a new direction for this youth, moving forward.”

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

