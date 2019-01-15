Three dead dogs discovered in Winnipeg home that housed 15 malnourished pooches

An animal cruelty situation in Winnipeg’s West End is even worse than initially thought, say police.

Fifteen malnourished, distressed dogs were seized from the Home Street residence earlier in January.

Following the Saturday arrest of the property’s renter, police and animal protection officers returned to the scene Monday afternoon, where they made a grisly discovery.

Three dead dogs were discovered in a container in the garage.

Police said the discovery of the dogs may lead to new charges, or may be used to substantiate existing charges.

Crystal Marie Molloy, 35, already faces charges of inflicting suffering, serious injury or harm to an animal, as well as failing to provide an adequate source of food or water.

She has also been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal or for abandoning/neglecting an animal.

Numerous calls

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky told 680 CJOB that while this situation was extreme, the WHS gets numerous calls each year about situations where animals are in crisis.

Schwersensky said between January and December 2018, the WHS attended 1,806 cases, in which more than 400 animals were seized.

“What we’re seeing is that in the minority of cases – only a dozen or so – are really mean individuals that want to harm animals,” he said.

“Then we have issues like substance abuse, or elderly individuals who are unable to take care of their pets but think they can… and then hoarding situations, where people become completely overwhelmed with the number of animals.”

Schwersensky said the 1,806 calls are only what the WHS received as a charity. He says an ‘educated guess’ would be that the number of cases across the city is double that, when calls dealt with by Winnipeg police and Animal Services are also taken into account.

“Lots of people have the best of intentions, but unfortunately, they’re not equipped – and sometimes people don’t realize the amount of work involved,” he said.

“Once you’re kind of knee-deep into it, it’s very difficult to step away and reach out for help, because if you do reach out for help, you risk charges if the animals are not taken care of. ”

