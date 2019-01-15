Crime
January 15, 2019 10:08 am

Midland man charged with drug possession and weapons offence

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 38-year-old man has been charged after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Midland.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man has been charged after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Jan. 13 at around 6:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on Manly Street.

READ MORE: 4 charged after police seize 18K in drugs in North Bay

Police charged a 38-year-old man from Midland with possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland at a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
cocaine possession
Manly Drive
Midland crime
Midland man
Search Warrant
Southern Georgian Bay OPP
weapon
weapon charge

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.