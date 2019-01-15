Midland man charged with drug possession and weapons offence

A man has been charged after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Midland.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Jan. 13 at around 6:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on Manly Street.
Police charged a 38-year-old man from Midland with possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Officers say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland at a later date.
