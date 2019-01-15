Politics
January 15, 2019 10:54 am
Updated: January 15, 2019 10:56 am

Ex-Liberal staffer David Livingston drops appeal in gas plants conviction

By Staff The Canadian Press

David Livingston, former chief of staff to former premier Dalton McGuinty, has been found guilty of destroying politically sensitive documents.

TORONTO – A former Liberal premier’s chief of staff who was sentenced to four months in jail for a plot to wipe government hard drives has abandoned his appeal, but it’s unclear if he has served his time.

David Livingston, who was the top political aide to former premier Dalton McGuinty, was released on bail pending appeal after his sentencing in the spring.

But when reached by phone today, his lawyer refused to say if Livingston ultimately served that sentence after dropping his appeal.

Court of Appeal documents show Livingston abandoned it in September and the court confirmed that in November.

In passing the sentence last year, the judge said Livingston had directed the indiscriminate wiping of hard drives in the premier’s office in a deliberate effort at sparing the government embarrassment over its costly decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.

The judge said the conduct was “an affront to and an attack upon democratic institutions and values.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

