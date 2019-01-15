Napanee OPP seize nearly 3 million illegal cigarettes

Napanee OPP have charged a Quebec man under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

Police stopped the man Monday at about 12:45 p.m. as he was travelling westbound on Highway 401.

READ MORE: $49K worth of cigarettes stolen during break and enter at Lower Sackville business: police

They say they found 296 cases of illegal cigarettes or about 2.96 million cigarettes in the vehicle.

Police seized the vehicle as well as several thousand dollars of cash.

READ MORE: Ontario man fined $150K after RCMP in N.B. seize thousands of contraband cigarettes

The 64-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of contraband for the purpose of sale, transportation of contraband and failing to comply with a probation order.