Canadian sentenced to death in China on drugs charges will appeal: lawyer

A Canadian man sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug smuggling will appeal his sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning province re-tried Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who had appealed his original 15-year prison sentence, and decided on the death penalty on Monday.

Schellenberg was told in court he had the right to appeal to Liaoning High Court within 10 days upon receiving the ruling, the intermediate court said in a second statement.

“It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply (the) death penalty … as in this case,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Late on Monday, Canada’s foreign ministry updated its travel advisory for China to warn citizens about “the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

It added: “We continue to advise all Canadians traveling to China to exercise a high degree of caution.”