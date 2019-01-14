Vancouver city councillor proposes declaration of climate emergency

Coun. Christine Boyle with OneCity Vancouver will introduce a motion Tuesday for city council to declare a climate emergency.

If passed, Vancouver would aim to speed up its greenhouse gas reduction plans and add new targets to its current plan.

Boyle says Vancouver isn’t doing enough to fight climate change.

“We’re not reducing emissions as quickly as we need to, to meet the targets that scientists tell us, globally, are necessary,” Boyle said, adding that the city currently reduces emissions by only one per cent a year.

“We need to speed that work up so that we are reducing our emissions to about three per cent a year, which means doing what we’re currently, doing more quickly, as well as adding more climate action to our plan.”

Boyle says cities such as London and Los Angeles have already declared climate emergencies.

Currently, Metro Vancouver has a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80 per cent by 2050.