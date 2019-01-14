Guelph police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run with pedestrian

Guelph police say they are looking for a driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday.

It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of College Avenue and Trent Lane where a pedestrian was hit by a red or maroon four-door car.

Police said the driver stopped and quickly spoke with the victim before driving away eastbound on College Avenue.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Police believe the driver’s side mirror is missing from the car and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

