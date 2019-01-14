Canada
Issue with long distance and toll-free calling resolved: SaskTel

People trying to make long distance or toll-free calls experienced some technical difficulties around Saskatchewan on Monday morning.

SaskTel announced a service outage that was intermittently impacting long distance and toll-free calling appears to have been resolved.

The Crown corporation said Saskatchewan customers were not able to call these numbers from both landlines or wireless networks on Monday morning.

Saskatchewan RCMP said its non-emergency phone line, 306-310-7267, was not working, however 911 was still operational for emergency calls.

Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police also advised the public of some technical difficulties with their non-emergency phone lines.

