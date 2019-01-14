Issue with long distance and toll-free calling resolved: SaskTel

SaskTel announced a service outage that was intermittently impacting long distance and toll-free calling appears to have been resolved.

The Crown corporation said Saskatchewan customers were not able to call these numbers from both landlines or wireless networks on Monday morning.

12:30 PM: The outage affecting long distance and toll free in Saskatchewan appears to have been resolved. We’re continuing to monitor the situation throughout the day. Thanks for your patience. #skoutage — SaskTel Support (@SaskTelSupport) January 14, 2019

Saskatchewan RCMP said its non-emergency phone line, 306-310-7267, was not working, however 911 was still operational for emergency calls.

READ MORE: Texting scams in Saskatchewan ‘nearly impossible’ to prevent: SaskTel

Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police also advised the public of some technical difficulties with their non-emergency phone lines.