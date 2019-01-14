Active Shooter
January 14, 2019 11:36 am
Updated: January 14, 2019 12:26 pm

Victims unharmed after hostage situation at UPS facility

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Police responding to active shooter at UPS facility in New Jersey

A A

Prosecutors say an armed man burst into a UPS facility in New Jersey and took two female workers hostage before officers stormed in and resolved the ordeal.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore says the suspect was apparently shot and injured, but the women were unharmed in the situation Monday at the supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) south of Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s school safety panel wants media to stop naming school shooters

Employee Allen Anthony Dowling tells The Associated Press he heard a fellow worker say someone had a gun. Dowling says he then heard what he thought was a gunshot and began to run along with other employees.

Fiore says there was apparently a prior relationship between the gunman and one of the women he took hostage.

Police swarmed the area in the morning and evacuated employees.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Active Shooter
Logan Township active shooter
New Jersey
new jersey active shooter
UPS
UPS shooting

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.