Donald Trump’s school safety panel wants media to stop naming school shooters

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Andy Pollack, the father of a Parkland school shooting victim, after a roundtable discussion on the Federal Commission on School Safety report in the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2018.

EPA/SHAWN THEW
President Donald Trump says one of the nearly 100 recommendations from his administration’s School Safety Commission is an effort to prevent school shooters from capturing the media spotlight.

He says the report proposes “no notoriety” campaigns to encourage the media not to use the names and other information about shooters. He says that makes the shooters “famous” when they are really “horrible, horrible people.”

He also says it’s critical for highly trained school personnel to have access to firearms because the average duration of an active shooting is less than five minutes.

Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday that the commission’s report also recommends fixing mental health laws so families and law enforcement can get immediate treatment to those who need it.

