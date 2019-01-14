Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet after MP Scott Brison’s sudden departure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle his cabinet Monday to account for the sudden resignation of Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison from his post as Treasury Board president.

The shuffle is expected to be a small one, affecting as few cabinet ministers as possible just months ahead of the fall federal election.

READ MORE: Trudeau cabinet shuffle expected to be very small, will fill void from Brison departure

Insiders confirm that Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott will take over for Brison, and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan is also on the move.

He has cancelled an event that was set to take place today in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

WATCH: Unpacking the politics of a cabinet shuffle

The prime minister also must elevate a legislator from Nova Scotia to cabinet to make up for the void Brison leaves.

Political observers have speculated that person will likely be either Sean Fraser or Bernadette Jordan – possibly taking over for O’Regan at Veterans Affairs.